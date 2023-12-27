The media spokesman for the Public Security Directorate confirmed that the security operation, which comes in the context of the efforts made by the armed forces and security services to confront drug gangs, included searches, inspections and raids, and resulted in the arrest of 33 people wanted and suspected in cases of drug smuggling and trafficking. Four of them are among the most dangerous and wanted persons linked to regional gangs active across the border to smuggle drugs and weapons.

He added that the security force participating in the duty seized quantities of narcotic drugs, 30 firearms, including automatic and long-range weapons, and large quantities of ammunition, as well as a drone used in smuggling operations, communications devices, binoculars, and forged license plates, and vehicles used in drug smuggling and transport operations.

The media spokesman confirmed that the Public Security Directorate is continuing its ongoing efforts to perform its duties in coordination and cooperation with the Jordanian army and security services, to pursue criminals who are death and drug dealers who target the security of Jordanians.

The Jordanian Public Security Directorate praised the great national role played by the media and Jordanian citizens who supported the armed forces and security services.