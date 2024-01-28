Washington (agencies)

Jordan denied that any attack had occurred against American forces on its territory.

A Jordanian government spokesman said yesterday that the attack that killed three American soldiers did not occur on the Kingdom's soil.

Minister of Government Communications and official spokesman for the government, Muhannad Al-Mubaidin, said that the attack that targeted American forces near the Syrian border did not occur inside Jordan.

The US President said earlier yesterday that a drone attack on American forces killed 3 American soldiers.

The US Army Central Command stated that the attack claimed the lives of 3 American soldiers, while 25 others were injured.