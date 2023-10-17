The Jordanian King considered this incident to be a heinous war crime that cannot be tolerated, and Israel must immediately stop its brutal aggression against Gaza, which is inconsistent with humanitarian and moral values ​​and constitutes a flagrant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law.

He warned that this war, which has entered a dangerous stage, will drag the region into a catastrophe with undesirable consequences, and the international community must put an end to the bloodshed, the continuation of which constitutes a disgrace to humanity.

For his part, Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II condemned the Israeli bombing of the hospital. The Crown Prince wrote on Instagram, “Where is the self-defense in targeting children, civilians, and medical personnel? This is a war crime! Unspeakable horror.”

Storming the embassy building

The Jordanian street rose up in anger after Israel bombed the Al-Ahly Arab “Al-Baptist” Hospital in Gaza, and social media pioneers circulated news of the storming of the Israeli embassy in Amman..

Meanwhile, a Jordanian security source denied what was published by an Arab media outlet about the storming of the Israeli embassy building on Wednesday in the capital, Amman..

He said that what was said about storming one of the embassies in the Rabieh area was “untrue,” stressing that the group of protesting people who gathered near the embassy trying to reach it was dealt with and removed from its surroundings..

The vicinity of the American embassy in the Abdoun area is also witnessing a large gathering and attempts by demonstrators to reach the embassy building, but the Jordanian security services prevent this..

Calls to “encroach the borders.””

Local calls were renewed to march to the Jordan Valley areas near the Jordanian-Israeli border, and social media pioneers shared these calls under the hashtag “#Friday_on_the_border” despite security warnings against trying to approach these areas and preventing demonstrations there..

Last Friday, the Kingdom of Jordan witnessed failed attempts to reach the Jordan Valley areas and gather near the Jordanian-Israeli border, due to the security services preventing this, while the Jordanian Ministry of Interior had warned at the time against approaching the Jordan Valley border areas and confirmed that it would not allow any gathering near them..

Jordanians with Palestine

In the same context, Jordanians launched an initiative to support the positions of the Jordanian monarch and the position of the Jordanian people towards the Palestinian issue, and what they have written throughout history for the Palestinian issue, and to confirm the firm Jordanian position towards it..

The initiative, which bears the name “Jordanians with Palestine,” aims to “fight rumors circulating through social media, cast doubt on Jordan’s firm positions on the Palestinian issue, and clarify the facts legally and based on stipulated international rights, in addition to raising the level of internal awareness, fortifying the home front in the Kingdom, and providing media support.” To the Gaza Strip to convey the truth of the Israeli aggression against the Strip.“

They launched an electronic hashtag via the platform X”“Jordan_Supports_Palestine,” which includes publishing videos and leaflets denouncing and rejecting what Israel is planning regarding the displacement of Palestinians to Jordan as an alternative homeland, and drafting the text of a document translated into all the languages ​​of the world approved by the United States of America denouncing the crimes occurring in the Gaza Strip..

It is noteworthy that Jordan, since the first day of the outbreak of events in the Gaza Strip, has witnessed protests and mass marches in support of the Palestinians in various regions of the Kingdom..