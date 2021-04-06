The Jordanian Prosecutor’s Office has ordered on Tuesday that no information regarding the former crown prince Hamza bin Hussein be published in order to preserve the confidentiality of the investigations opened against him for an alleged internal plot.

The Public Ministry’s prohibition extends to all types of informative publication, also images and videos, and will remain in force until further notice, according to the official Petra news agency. Those who violate the measure risk being charged in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code.

The Jordanian government on Sunday implicated Hamza bin Hussein in a conspiracy with an “external opposition” to “destabilize the country’s national security” and reported the arrest of at least 16 senior or former senior officials.

Hamza has published since the weekend a video and a voice recording in which he makes clear his animosity towards King Abdullah II, whom he accuses of repressing critical voices, but on Monday the Royal House published a statement in which supposedly he radically changed his position.

«The interests of the country must be above all else. We all support His Majesty the King to protect Jordan and its national interests, “said in this note Hamza, who was crown prince between 1999 and 2004. In this last year, Abdullah II appointed his son as his successor instead of his brother, with whom he shares only father.

The defiant change in tone of Hamza’s videos and audio recordings could be due to mediation within the Jordanian royal family itself. This Monday King Abdullah asked his uncle, Prince Hasan, to mediate in this conflict.