This summer, once again, there are few Mexican players exported from Liga MX to Europe, except for a couple of isolated cases. Once again, the national market is failing to send talent to the best leagues in Europe, either due to a lack of quality or price inflation. In any case, except for the case of Antuna, there are not many other open negotiations of this type, except for a more recent one, Jordan Carrillo, who would have a formal offer from the Primeira Liga do Portugal.
Report Young MX Soccer Players According to a portal specializing in Mexican under-23 talent, Santos has received a formal offer from Portugal for the transfer of Jordan Carrillo, who is by far their best player. Although the interested club and the offer on the table are unknown, it is confirmed that those from Torreón are open to sitting down at the table and finalizing the sale of Jordan this summer, since in recent times, those from the north of the country have been one of the clubs that offer the most facilities to leave for Europe.
The price that Santos set for Carrillo in the local market was 7 million dollars. It is hoped that the Torreón team can lower its expectations for the international market a little more and thus support the leap in quality of the Mexican, who actually already had an experience in Europe, this after a loan in Spain with Sporting Gijón of the second division in that country where he showed good flashes of quality.
#Jordan #Carrillo #receives #offer #Portugal
Leave a Reply