There have been rumors of a long time interest from the United States directed towards the Alpine team of Formula 1. In recent months, Renault had in fact clarified its intention to sell part of the business to finance the team, currently in fifth place in the world championship. To complete the purchase of the 24% of the shares was a consortium of entrepreneurs, made up of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments.

Two well-known faces from Hollywood are part of the Maximum Effort Investments fund, namely Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, former owners of the English football club Wrexham. What struck observers of the financial operation was the valuation given to the team, i.e. equal to 900 million dollarsfinding correspondence with the rumors of offers that were close to one billion rejected in recent months rejected by other teams.

Eddie Jordan is shocked

Investors have paid 200 million euros for the acquisition of a quarter of the shares of the Alpine F1 team, a figure that in the wishes of the transalpine team will help it in the long term to shorten the gap from top teams such as Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Eddie Jordanactive in Formula 1 from 1991 to 2004 with four victories in grand prix, explained that he believes the value given to the home team Renault is disproportionate: “I could not believe it. I don’t want to push myself to talk about fake news, but I think from an accounting point of view that evaluation is absolutely impossible. Citing these figures is very beautiful and attractive, but they must be substantiated and approved. I think it’s strange to be able to attribute a gross value of £700 million to a deal of this magnitude. I find it absurd and ridiculous“he pointed out to GB News.