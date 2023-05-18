Alonso-Aston Martin: the choice that generated doubts

Last August, the announcement of Fernando Alonsowhich formalized the agreement reached with theAston Martin for the 2023 season. At that time, the English team hadn’t yet expressed itself at the levels of this start of the world championship, with four podiums in the first 5 GPs, and the Spaniard’s move from Enstone to Silverstone seemed like a real gamble. Furthermore, several enthusiasts saw in that signing yet another potential misstep in the career of the 41-year-old, who recently reached ten years after his last success in Formula 1.

The void after the world championship encore

After the two world titles conquered in 2005 and 2006 in Renault, the Spaniard left the French team to move to McLaren, with which conflicts immediately arose. A very short experience that prompted Alonso to return immediately to Renault, before signing a new agreement with Ferrari in 2010, with which he came close to winning two more titles (immediately in that year and in 2012). It was just with the prancing Horse, in the 2013 Spanish GP, which Alonso climbed to the top step of the podium for the last time, thanks to a second parenthesis in McLaren (from 2015 to 2018) without satisfaction and disappointing to such an extent not only as to harshly criticize the power and the reliability of the Honda engine, but also to make him temporarily move away from F1 to try the American experience in IndyCar and NASCAR. Here too two experiences lacking in success, if not for the title of World Champion won in 2018-2019 in the WEC extension. A result that gave him the right motivation to return to the Circus for the 2021 world championship in Alpine, and then moved to Aston Martin.

The big mistake according to Eddie Jordan

Choices that turned out to be almost completely wrong for the Asturian, also underlined by Eddie Jordan in the podcast Formula for Success. The Irishman, founder of the homonymous team in the 90s, in fact criticized the driver and his manager, Flavio Briatoreto have made decisions mainly for economic reasons, discarding other options that would have allowed him to add other potential titles to the bulletin board: “You must never look back Jordan explained. but him and his manager Flavio Briatore (and he and I are still good friends) they followed the money. He went to teams where he received more money than he would have received in another team that probably had a better chance of winning the world title. He probably regrets it now, because sometimes, when you look back, you think it was a mistake. And if Fernando were sitting in front of me I would tell him that he made a big mistake. He has won two world championships, but he knows in his heart that he could have easily gotten five or six“.

The ‘anger’ according to Coulthard

Also featured on the same podcast was a former driver like David Coulthardwho made a connection between Fernando Alonso’s past and present: “I think today he is still so strong because he is angry – added the Scotsman – he’s angry because he’s only won two championship titles, and that makes him need to win again. This is a fundamental thing, because it is not the speed that is lost, but the need, and he still feel this need“.