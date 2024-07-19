Ready to celebrate victory but ending by explaining why his party finished third, the leader of France’s far-right National Rally blamed the surprising election results of July 7 on the “caricature” of his party as extremist. That “misinformation,” he said, gave victory to “far-left formations.”

The speech that Jordan Bardella, leader of the nationalist party formerly known as the National Front, delivered to his sombre supporters on election night captured a trend across Europe: intense political polarisation in which each side denounces the other as “extremist”.

Europe is a long way from what British historian Eric Hobsbawm called the 20th century “age of extremes,” when the continent succumbed to the twin extremist ideologies of fascism and communism.

Today’s battles are limited to hurling insults back and forth across a poisonous political divide, although an assassination attempt in May on Slovakia’s prime minister showed that the ghosts of past violence still lurked.

The most divisive question is whether nationalism offers salvation from the shocks of an increasingly interconnected world, such as immigration and economic dislocation, or a threat to democracy. In this political world, there are no longer opponents, only enemies to be vilified as extremists.

Slavoj Zizek, a Slovenian philosopher, lamented this sentiment on both the left and the right when he said: “Everyone calls people they disagree with extremists.

“We live in sad and difficult times, and this label is very dangerous,” he said. “Democracy means being open to difference. It presupposes that we share an understanding of basic values.”

Whether this polarisation constitutes a threat is a matter of debate. Neither the strident right nor the anti-establishment current of the left represented by France’s Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose group of parties won the most seats on 7 July, has the support to be a truly disruptive force where institutions are strong. And while the hard right has made more progress in Europe overall, it has also stumbled. But the more the political camps become entrenched, flouting previously accepted norms, the more the centre is eroded and democracy is tested.

Perhaps the most vivid example of Europe’s polarization is Slovakia, where Prime Minister Robert Fico, a weathervane populist who started out on the left before embracing nationalist messages, returned to power in September after a narrow election victory. In May, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt by a gunman later described by Fico as a “messenger of evil and political hatred” from his left-wing opponents.

In Britain this month, the desire for change gave the Labour Party, out of power for 14 years, a landslide election victory against a divided and discredited Conservative Party. But Labour’s victory in Britain was accompanied by a strong electoral showing by Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, a driving force behind Brexit.

Europe’s political difficulties, largely devoid of policy debate, are seen in many places as a “joke and a circus,” Zizek said.

An extreme example of this was the victory in the European Parliament elections last month by a 24-year-old joker in Cyprus with no political experience or policy proposals. He promoted himself as a “professional blunderer” and won a seat after a campaign in which he spent a week in a coffin.

“What he meant was that politics is a farce,” Zizek said. “But the global distrust of politics is a tragedy, especially when it affects young people.”