The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it “urges (…) citizens not to travel to the sisterly Lebanese Republic at the present time, and also requests Jordanian citizens residing and present in Lebanon to leave Lebanese territory as soon as possible.”

The statement quoted the ministry’s spokesman, Sufyan Al-Qudah, as saying, “This recommendation comes from a position of caution for any developments in light of the regional situation, and concern for the safety of citizens.”

He called for “taking the utmost caution and care, adhering to the instructions issued by the competent Lebanese authorities, and immediately registering on the website of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut.”

Fears of a wider regional conflict are growing as Iran and its allies vow to respond to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an operation attributed to Israel, the assassination of senior Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in an Israeli strike near Beirut, and as the United States strengthens its military presence in the region.

Western countries have intensified their calls for their citizens to leave Lebanon and Iran, with some airlines announcing the suspension of their flights.