Since the movement Black Lives Matter began to be a true revolution, to heat the streets throughout U.S to force a real change and make systemic racism a thing of the past, Michael Jordan has taken another position. The man who for so many years fled from the political struggle, the one with the phrase attributed as the epitome of the sale of sportswear, has begun to turn to the fight against the racist scourge that he himself has experienced. With the demonstrations of the black community after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he addressed fans with strong words, a new profile for him off the court, and announced the donation of one hundred million to fight racism and abuse of the powers against their countrymen.

The Jordan Brand expands with something that has little to do with the sneaker business: the social presence, helped to boost his figure during the confinement of the coronavirus by the broadcast of his documentary The last dance, is today more than yesterday for Michael. And the strike proposed by the NBA players this August after another televised police abuse, in this case that of Jacob Blake, has served so that the League and the players themselves come to him as activist.

The relationship between the protagonists on the track and those who pay their payroll he is tight, he wants a change and the bridge that must unite them is Michael Jordan. The owner of the Hornets has addressed, as revealed by Jackie MacMullan in ESPN, to Chris paul, the president of the players’ union, to have a better understanding of their position and thus transmit it to the rest of the Board of Directors. At the same time, and it is no coincidence, they were held this Thursday 27, a day after the chaos due to the Bucks boycott and the subsequent black-out of the games, they were held the meetings of players and owners to assess the consequences and the steps to follow from now on and Jordan was at two. The ’23’ is the Head of the NBA Labor Relations Committee At this time and that position would have given him the right to act as a common thread, but his reasons go further. Taylor Rooks, journalist for Bleacher Report, has publicly conveyed Jordan’s feelings: “I am in this meeting not as an owner nor as an ex-player: as a black man”. Jordan is surrounded on the Board of Directors by a vast majority of men, white and older than him, something that in this context works against them as Jordan is in a much more fluid and evident connection with the members of the squads., who are still on strike. “Right now listening is better than talking”, they say he snapped at the other owners about complaints about the move the Bucks started.

Jordan already faced off against other owners and NBA commissioner Adam Silver himself last May when trying to square the Disney World bubble schedule. His pressure forced the number to be lowered from 30 to 22 teams, with his (no aspirations) among those being discarded.

Why this new Michael Jordan? A step forward has been asked for more than two decades in terms of social involvement and this has finally been taken …

Michael Jordan’s mole in 1991

For ‘Air’ this slip as a first world society represents an opportunity. And with the same cards on the table; now you have more context, more experience, more freedom, and you can play your hand better. And to understand it, you have to travel to 1991.

Craig hodges was the forerunner of this movement. Bypassing the 1964 boycott of the All-Star that forced the League to approve the accession of the players’ union (today, the NBPA), the example is in Hodges, forgotten in the North American league as a result of his claim and directing his criticism of his then partner Michael Jordan. It was also in playoffs, like the current situation. Again, the televised assault on a black man helped spread the indignation between her community and Hodges she wanted to help make the speaker even louder. He proposed to Jordan and ‘Magic’ Johnson, his rival in the Finals of that 1991, that they not come out to play the opening game in protest of the beating that members of the Los Angeles Police Department gave Rodney King. The game was played without claim. Who knows if the political background was too great for Mike, but he responded to Hodges and his request in the following terms: “You’re crazy”. In that series the Bulls of a renewed Jordan, both mentally and physically after getting rid of the demonized ‘Bad Boys’ of Detroit, were in a good position to win their first Ring, which was what ended up happening when they beat the Lakers by 4 -one. Hodges, a vindictive guy already before that episode, raised public dust after it, Jordan understood it as distraction and rudeness and Hodges suspiciously and abruptly ended his NBA career only a year later, with 31.

At that time the boycott, if you want to understand it like that, in a scenario like the Finals and with two iconic players like Jordan and Johnson at the helm to protest the police violence, was in borage water. They took him for mad. Michael has it in his due and this is the perfect occasion to redeem himself.