Following diplomatic measures taken by Bolivia, Chile and Colombia, this Wednesday (1st) a country neighboring Israel adopted action in this sphere in response to the offensive that the Jewish State is carrying out against the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the withdrawal of its ambassador in Tel Aviv until “Israel stops its war in the Gaza Strip”, although the official statement does not mention the maintenance or rupture of relations with the Jewish State.

According to the note, reproduced by the official Jordanian news agency Petra, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi decided to “immediately recall” the ambassador to Israel to Jordan.

Jordan took this decision as “an expression of the position of rejection and condemnation of the Israeli occupation war in Gaza, which is killing innocent people and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” and will maintain it until “Israel stops its war in Gaza Strip.”

“The return of the ambassadors will be linked to the fact that Israel ends the war in Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, as well as all the measures that deprive the Palestinians of their right to food, water, medicine and the right to live safely on their national territory”, declared the Jordanian minister.

Last week, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution presented by Jordan to call for a “humanitarian truce” in the war, but the measure has only the power of recommendation and was rejected by Israel, which said that at this time a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas.

On Tuesday (31), alleging that Israel commits “crimes against humanity” in its offensive in Gaza, Bolivia cut diplomatic relations with the Jewish State.

The governments of Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Israel, as they also disagreed with the response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, an enclave controlled by Hamas, reported that around 8,800 people have died in the region since the start of the Israeli offensive.

However, the governments of Israel and the United States dispute these figures. Israeli authorities argue that they only target members of Hamas and that the terrorist group uses Gaza’s civilian population as human shields.

On Tuesday, Hamas said dozens of civilians were killed in an Israeli attack on a refugee camp, but Israel said the site was the group’s military stronghold and that only terrorists were killed. (With EFE Agency)