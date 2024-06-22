The Jordanian police said on Saturday that they found explosive materials stored in a residential area in the capital, detonated them, and opened an investigation into the incident, according to what was reported by the official Jordanian News Agency (Petra).

The Public Security Directorate stated, in a brief statement, that the materials found in a house in the southern Marka area were dealt with and detonated at the site after taking the necessary precautions to isolate and evacuate the area, without causing any casualties. Witnesses reported that the police closed off the area.

The agency added, “The directorate called on everyone to stay away from the site of the house and give the security services room to continue their work without any influences,” noting that the case is under investigation and its details will be published once completed.

The statement indicated that more details will be published once the investigation is completed.