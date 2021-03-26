Friday, March 26, 2021
Jordan announces new conditions for tourism!

by admin
March 26, 2021
in World
The Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs, Sakhr Dudin, announced a government intention to make entry to tourist areas next summer in the country conditional on receiving the Corona vaccine.
Dudin said that the government will require local and foreign tourists to receive the Corona vaccine before entering the Golden Triangle, Wadi Rum, Petra, Aqaba and the Dead Sea.
He added that these areas must be safe, as citizens and visitors have received the Corona vaccine, while adhering to the spacing and health requirements.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

