The Jordanian authorities wish to leave behind as soon as possible the internal political crisis caused by the plot against King Abdullah, which included his half-brother and former heir to the throne, Hamza Bin Hussein. The monarch appointed his uncle, Prince Hasan, a mediator to try to resolve differences within the Hashemite family. Hamza’s response was a statement in which, according to the Royal House, he declared that “I place myself in the hands of the king, I will always remain faithful to the Constitution of the beloved kingdom and I will support the king and the crown prince.”

This conciliatory message came on a day in which the prince, after 48 hours in his residence, confessed in an audio message that “of course I will not abide by those that say that I am not authorized to go out, tweet, communicate with people and that I am only allowed to see my family «. Media such as Middle East Eye (MEE) had access to the audio in which the former crown prince revealed that “it is a difficult situation. All my guards have been removed. The army chief came to my house to threaten me. I have recorded what I have said, what has been given to my family and friends outside of Jordan to protect me. The army’s orders included a ban on speaking to the country’s tribal leaders, with whom Hamza has a close relationship. The former heir denied from the outset the accusations that placed him as part of a conspiracy, but did not hold his tongue when accusing the authorities of the kingdom of “corruption” and “incompetence”.

House arrest



The crisis in Jordan erupted on Saturday when the former successor to the throne himself managed to get a video to the BBC network in which he denounced that he was under “house arrest”. 24 hours later, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi claimed that the security forces had managed to stop a plot to “destabilize Jordan”, accused Hamza of collaborating with an unidentified “foreign power” and announced the arrest of 15 people, including Basem. Awadalá, former finance minister and former royal adviser.

The allusion to the alleged participation of foreign forces raised the seriousness of an issue that at first was interpreted as an internal pulse of the palace between the two stepbrothers. Hamza, 41, is the son of King Hussein, who considered him his favorite, and Queen Noor. From 1999 to 2004 he was the heir to the throne, until Abdullah, the son of Hussein’s second marriage, changed his mind and decided that his son would be his successor.

The countries of the region mobilized immediately and the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar or Kuwait sent messages of support to the Jordanian monarch. Israel also considers the kingdom a fundamental piece for its security.