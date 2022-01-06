The business world never neglects any type of sector, least of all that of gambling. This is how the consortium Formula One JKO, led by Eddie Jordan and which also includes Christian Horner and his wife Geri Haliwell, are ready to compete for the purchase of Playtech Dominic Walsh, a company founded in 1999 by Teddy Sagi that supplies gambling software to many of the largest operators around the world and has approximately 7,000 employees spread across 24 countries.

Until last November, Playtech’s lead candidate for takeover was Aristocrat Leisure, an Australian group engaged in the same sector: according to what was reported by the The TimesHowever, the JKO led by Jordan requested and obtained more time to present a counter offer worth approximately three billion pounds which would put it in pole position for the purchase of the company. The shareholders’ meeting is now postponed to February 2, when the offers on the table will be analyzed and, possibly, an increase in the Australian proposal.