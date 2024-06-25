Paris (agencies)

French President Emmanuel Macron and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, called on Israel to lift all restrictions imposed on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The French presidency said in a statement that, during a luncheon held together at the Elysee Palace, Macron and Abdullah II reiterated the necessity of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza without further delay, and reiterated the call for the release of all hostages. The Elysee said that Macron and Abdullah II “also expressed their deep concern about the situation in the West Bank.”