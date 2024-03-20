Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Jordan and France discussed the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip and the worsening humanitarian crisis as a result of the continuing war on the Strip.

A statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated that a phone call between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi and his French counterpart, Stephane Ségornet, focused on efforts to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza by reaching an immediate ceasefire and introducing sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.

The two ministers discussed “the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip and the worsening humanitarian crisis as a result of the continuation of the war and Israel’s prevention of sufficient aid entering the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Safadi stressed that “it is not possible to enter aid sufficiently and meet the needs of more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip facing famine without stopping the war, lifting all restrictions on the entry and distribution of aid, and allowing international organizations to carry out their humanitarian role.”

The two ministers affirmed that Jordan and France would continue to work together to reach an immediate ceasefire, and to cooperate in bringing in humanitarian aid, including through airdrops.

They agreed that “there is no alternative to opening all land crossings as a way to meet the humanitarian needs of the Strip.”

The two ministers stressed that implementing the two-state solution in accordance with the approved terms of reference is the only way to achieve security and peace in the region.