by VALERIO BARRETTA

Haas, improvements don't convince Jordan

In the presentation of the VF-24, team principal Ayao Komatsu confessed that he feared that the Haas could be the last team on the grid. Reality instead said that the American team, after the first two races of the World Championship, was the only one outside of the “big” teams to obtain a point.

The car has certainly improved in terms of race pace, the real sore point of the 2023 predecessor, but the fear is that Haas could be satisfied with the work done in the winter without developing the car too much, as has already happened in recent years. This dynamic worries Eddie Jordanwho said that the US team lacks the right ambition to compete in Formula 1.

Jordan's words

“If it were me, and if I were there, I would focus on the engineering, the speed of the car, the ability to do the job. Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are talented drivers who can do their job without any problems. The problem is that Haas has been in F1 for a long time (2016, ed.) but I saw no progress“, this is the Irishman's comment in the podcast Formula for Success. “I don't see any ambition to win a Grand Prix“.

Jordan, who also harshly criticized Alpine, added that the French are only slightly behind Haas in terms of machinery: “The car in race trim looks fine. But in qualifying they have no chance (in reality Hülkenberg has already achieved a Q3, ed.). The VF-24 is only marginally better than the Alpine“.