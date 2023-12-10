The United States veto in the UN Security Council of a ceasefire resolution after more than two months of war in Gaza has reverberated this Sunday in Doha, with the condemnation of the Arab world, and in Jerusalem, with a rebuke. telephone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to those who supported her, such as the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and of France, Emmanuel Macron. Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli tanks are already crossing the main road of the city of Khan Younis, in the south, and the fighting is taking place with intensity in two points in the north, where the new Palestinian deaths cannot be added to the balance (some 18,000, 300 in the last 24 hours) due to the difficulty of ambulances accessing the bodies.

The veto last Friday – which gave rise to the call for a global strike this Monday – puts Arab countries in a bind that are also allies of the United States and recognize the State of Israel: Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, the Emirates United Arabs and Bahrain. None have broken relations with the Jewish State and they generally keep their ambassadors in Tel Aviv, despite pressure from part of their population, with massive demonstrations in the case of Jordan. This Sunday, in an interview with the Al Araby television network, its Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, avoided answering a question about what prevented his country from making that decision, alluding to the “political role” it plays and the importance that gives to the Palestinian cause. To another about ties with the United States, Safadi has indicated that he conveys the discrepancies “with sincerity” to Washington, but at the end of the day it is “the leading power in the world and has the capacity” to allow the war to continue.

Of the five capitals, Amman is, however, the one that has hardened the discourse towards Israel the most, both for internal reasons – it is estimated that half of its population is of Palestinian origin – and strategic ones, as it fears a new forced displacement from the West Bank. , as in 1948 and 1967. First it was Queen Rania, of Palestinian origin, when she criticized the “complicity” of the West with the deaths in Gaza. Then, her husband Abdullah, calling the Israeli bombings “cruel.”

This Sunday, at a forum in Doha, Safadi accused Israel of apparently carrying out a “systematic effort to empty Gaza of its people” and having objectives “beyond” the declared goal of ending Hamas. “We have not seen the world get to the place it should get to: unequivocally calling for an end to a war that is at this point in the realm of the legal definition of genocide.” […] “Israel has created an amount of hatred that will haunt this region and define generations to come, so it is harming its own people as much as everyone else in the region,” he said. Israel has called the accusations “false” and “outrageous.”

In the same panel, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Mohamed Shtaye, has attacked Washington for giving “the greenest of green lights” to Israel to “destroy” the Strip and insisted that Hamas “is an integral part of the Palestinian political mosaic”, so its complete elimination – as Israel intends – is both unrealizable and “unacceptable.” “The problem now is that we do not have a partner in Israel and that the United States is in an electoral mood,” he said, referring to the 2024 presidential elections.

There, Joe Biden's Government has just skipped Congressional review to sell some 14,000 tank shells to Israel. This Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that it is “fundamental” that Israel prevents the death of Palestinian civilians, although he has clarified that it tries: “The intention is there, but the results are not always achieved.” manifest.”

Israeli soldiers operate in the Shajaiya neighborhood, this Sunday in Gaza City. YOSSI ZELIGER (REUTERS)

Blinken also did not want to put a deadline on the war, since “it is up to Israel” to decide its duration. In recent days, journalistic leaks have reported pressure from Washington not to exceed January in its current form and to give way to a phase of lower intensity, focused on more localized operations against the foreseeable counterinsurgency. Israeli sources cited by national public television estimate two more months of intense bombing that would not be followed by a formal ceasefire. According to Channel 13, Netanyahu conveyed by telephone to US President Joe Biden that the army needs three to four more weeks in the city of Khan Yunis alone.

Grateful to Biden

In his speech at the beginning of the weekly meeting of the council of ministers, Netanyahu thanked Biden for both his “correct and fair stance” in the Security Council vote and the military aid he has provided him. There are tens of thousands of bombs and artillery shells with which he bombards at a rate unprecedented since the Second World War. On the contrary, he has undermined support for the ceasefire (13 out of 15 countries). “In the last two days I have spoken with the chancellor [alemán, Olaf] Scholz, with French President Macron and other leaders. I have told them that it is impossible to support the elimination of Hamas on the one hand and to pressure us to end the war on the other. I believe that in this fight justice and unity are on our side.”

One of those telephoned was Putin. Netanyahu left the council of ministers for a 50-minute conversation, his first in nearly two months. According to a statement from his office, he has expressed his “dissatisfaction” with Moscow's position, which has shown solidarity with Gaza, but continues to allow Israel to bomb in Syria – whose airspace it controls in practice – targets linked to Iran. The Kremlin statement, released by the state agency TASS, indicates that Putin expressed his willingness to help “alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the conflict.”

The Israeli prime minister has been optimistic about the course of the invasion, reporting on the surrender of “dozens of Hamas terrorists in recent days.” “The war continues, but it is the beginning of the end for Hamas,” he noted. The Israeli Armed Forces claim to have killed around 7,000 militants, which would be around a quarter of estimates. This continuation is what worries the Secretary General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has described the impact of the conflict on health in Gaza as “catastrophic.”

Qatar is the main mediator of the ceasefire at the end of November, which lasted a week and included an exchange of hostages for prisoners and an increase in the entry of humanitarian aid, so the issue was also present at the Doha forum. Its Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, implicitly blamed both Israel and Hamas for the difficulties of agreeing on a new exchange, which is, he insisted, the only realistic way for them to emerge alive. “Their liberation through a military campaign has proven to be a failure,” he said, recalling that only one soldier was rescued in this way and that a failed attempt this week ended in the death of the hostage. This Sunday, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, stressed that not a single kidnapped person will leave the Strip alive without exchanging him for Palestinian prisoners or “meeting the demands,” which include a ceasefire.

