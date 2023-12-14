The local Al-Mamlaka news website said that the crew of the Royal Air Force plane was able to unload boxes containing medical and therapeutic supplies for the continuity and continuity of the hospital’s work..

He added that Princess Salma, who holds the rank of first lieutenant/pilot in the Royal Air Force, accompanied the plane crew..

The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that they are continuing to provide various forms of support and support to the people in the Gaza Strip, to relieve them of the difficult conditions they are exposed to, as a result of the continuing Israeli war raging in the Strip..

This step also comes in implementation of the royal directives to increase the capacity of medical personnel and to enhance and develop the capabilities of hospitals to provide medical and therapeutic services, in light of the war on the Gaza Strip.