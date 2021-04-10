Jordan is the country of emotion and the birthplace of men who have always emphasized their Arab identity and belonging to their surroundings, to be truly effective actors on the Arab and global map, as Jordan’s original positions on Arab issues are well known, and the leadership of Jordan, with its usual wisdom, has always sought rapprochement in order to unify the Arab house and support the brothers, especially in their ordeal. This kingdom is still the best support for those who need it, so it is the right of every Jordanian and Arab to celebrate the occasion of 100 years since the founding of the Jordanian state, when the late King Abdullah I established the Emirate of Transjordan in 1921, which became independent and became the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and this country that has passed since Its foundation is a century old, rooted in the earth, where it has been known since ancient times and many civilizations have come upon it to confirm its originality and originality.

Jordan was associated with the Hashemite family that ruled it and woven a solid relationship with its people, as the kings of Jordan were keen to approach the Jordanian citizen to have a special approach that they were unique to from the era of the founder until the current era of King Abdullah II, loyal to the life of the kings of Jordan in his distinguished relationship with the Jordanians and also with the neighborhood And let the Kingdom continue to strengthen its global position as a pivot for peace and stability in the region, and it has brought together strong relations with all countries of the world that confirm its permanent approach to bringing peace.

When talking about the establishment of the Jordanian state, we must recall the sensitive historical conditions that the region was going through at that time, and recall the role of Sharif Hussein, the founding king of Jordan’s father, in launching the Arab revolution that helped rid the Arabs from the rule of the Ottomans and expel them from Lebanon and Syria to the city of Aleppo in the north. Then, after years, followed the establishment of the Jordanian state, which was called at that time the Emirate of Transjordan.

We can also call the Kingdom of Jordan the title of the Kingdom of Peace, as Jordan’s approach was and still is based on promoting Arab and global peace. The late King Hussein bin Talal translated this into the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty in 1994 or what was known as the “Wadi Araba” treaty, where he witnessed That year, a historic handshake between King Hussein and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, in the presence of former US President Bill Clinton, when Jordan announced at that time the end of the era of wars to provide a space for development and focus on building people, Jordan’s true treasure, and it is the approach that Jordan has taken to give the privileged position of its citizens over the years. Time.

And this country, which we talked about its pivotal role in peace, was a support for the Arab brothers, where we do not forget the Jordanians’ reception of the Iraqis fleeing the horror of wars, as hundreds of thousands of Iraqis sought refuge in Jordan, who found their second country in it, and when they returned to their homeland they kept reminding the goodness of the Jordanian people and the role of this country. . Jordan is also hosting nearly a million and a half million Syrian refugees. These Jordanian positions are not alien to the leadership of Jordan or to its people.

Jordan’s relationship with the Gulf states, specifically the UAE, has been a solid and solid relationship since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hussein bin Talal, may God bless them, as they established a solid relationship that brought the two peoples and two states together, and this relationship has developed and established where he lives in the UAE now Thousands of Jordanians who live and work to provide the state with their expertise and to be among their families in the Emirates. These relations are constantly evolving at all levels. The two countries have common aspirations, and the future will carry new projects and aspirations that open horizons for them and strengthen strong relations.

* An Emirati writer