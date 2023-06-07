Joran van der Sloot will be temporarily extradited to the United States on Thursday, the Supreme Court in Lima reports Twitter. On Tuesday it was announced that Van der Sloot appealed against the extradition, but that was apparently in vain. The 35-year-old Dutchman is the main suspect in the case surrounding the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in 2005.

Van der Sloot has been detained in Peru since 2012, where he was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of Stephany Flores. The Telegraph reported in January that he has also received an additional 18 years in prison for drug smuggling from prison. He would not have to serve that sentence in full, because Peru has a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.

In the United States, Van der Sloot faces charges of fraud and extortion. After Holloway disappeared, Van der Sloot is said to have promised to point her family to her body in exchange for a quarter of a million dollars. After a down payment, he left for Peru.

CSJdeLima CSJ de Lima Con esta resolución, el Juez culminó el tramite de extradición pasiva de Joran Van Der Sloot quien será processado y enjuiciado en los Estados Unidos de América, por la presunta comisión del delito de extorsión y estafa en agravio de Elizabeth Ann Holloway. June 6, 2023 @ 6:13 PM



To follow

