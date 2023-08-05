The now 35-year-old Van der Sloot has been detained in a high-security prison in the American state of Alabama since June. He was already serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of Stephany Flores in 2010. He has been extradited from Peru to the United States on charges of fraud and extortion against Holloway’s family. She disappeared in Aruba in 2005. Her body was never found.

According to The Telegraph Justice in Alabama is negotiating with Van der Sloot’s lawyers to close a deal in the Holloway case. In exchange for a lesser sentence, he would then have to give full disclosure in the Holloway case.

The Dutchman himself says he hopes that he can return to Peru soon. "My lawyers are talking to the Public Prosecution Service about what will happen next. I hope this is all dealt with quickly and that I can return to Peru. The conditions in the Challapalca prison are also not pleasant, but I am not as isolated as here and I am at least a bit closer to my daughter Dushi and her mother Leidy", says Van der Sloot.

De Telegraaf spoke to Van der Sloot via a video link from the prison in the American state of Alabama, where the 35-year-old Dutchman has been detained since June.

