Jora Bakker (34) scrolled through Instagram and Facebook five hours a day. She no longer lived the ‘real life’, the laundry was left behind for days and she had little time left for her husband and others around her. She became gloomy and jealous of all the success stories and beautiful photos and one day decided to quit. Now she warns others about the dangers of social media. “You always have something better to do.”

