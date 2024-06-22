Joost Luiten enters the final day of the KLM Open as shared number 15 in the rankings. The Finn Mikko Korhonen is in the lead after three days in Badhoevedorp. Luiten (38) recorded three birdies and two bogeys in his third round at The International. As a result, he ended up with a score one stroke below the track average, just like on Friday. On Thursday he started with a score of -3. As a result, he is now at -5.

#Joost #Luiten #enters #final #day #KLM #Open #fifteenth #difficult #today