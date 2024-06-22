Joost Luiten enters the final day of the KLM Open as shared number 15 in the rankings. The Finn Mikko Korhonen is in the lead after three days in Badhoevedorp. Luiten (38) recorded three birdies and two bogeys in his third round at The International. As a result, he ended up with a score one stroke below the track average, just like on Friday. On Thursday he started with a score of -3. As a result, he is now at -5.
#Joost #Luiten #enters #final #day #KLM #Open #fifteenth #difficult #today
Tourist yacht sets off fireworks and sets fire to only forest on island
Home pageWorldWas standing: 22.06.2024, 19:27From: Carmen MörwaldPressSplitDespite warnings, tourists caused a fire on a Greek island. The incident is causing...
Leave a Reply