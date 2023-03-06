Joost Luiten surprised the golf world last June by pulling the plug for two months. No tournaments for a while, no pressure and tension. The six-time winner of the European Tour was in a mental hole. That break, says the Bleiswijker now after two third places in Thailand and India, has done him good. As if reborn, Luiten is now on the golf course.
I could never accept myself when I played poorly. Then the steam came out of my ears. I still don’t like it, but I realize it’s part of it
#Joost #Luiten #mindset
