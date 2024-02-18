When Saskia hears that her brother Joost has been stabbed to death, her world collapses. Joost, her brother, who has just become a father. He's dead and no one knows why. This is the moving story of Saskia (and her brother Joost), her endless search for the truth and fight for justice. “I visited everyone last year: from Mark Rutte to the highest boss of the Supreme Court. So that this may never happen again.”