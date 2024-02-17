When Saskia hears that her brother Joost has been stabbed to death, her world collapses. Joost, her brother, who has just become a father. He's dead and no one knows why. This is the moving story of Saskia, her endless search for the truth and fight for justice. “I visited everyone last year: from Mark Rutte to the highest boss of the Supreme Court. So that this may never happen again.”
