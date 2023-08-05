JA21 Member of Parliament Derk Jan Eppink will not return to the House of Representatives after the elections in November. He announced this on X, formerly Twitter. He came to that “conclusion” during his vacation.

Eppink is the second member of parliament from the three-man faction who will not return: Nicky Pauw-Verweij previously announced that she did not want to continue as a member of parliament for JA21. Party leader Joost Eerdmans stays behind.

Eppink writes that cooperation on the right side of the political spectrum is ‘very important’ and calls for this. “I wish everyone in JA21 the best. Thanks for the pleasant time.”

There has been unrest within the party for a long time. A letter to the board with strong criticism of the state of affairs within the party was also signed by Eppink. The letter writers believe that power is vested too much in the hands of a few people. They pleaded for a manifesto of principle and a party council that should determine “the cadres” of the party. See also Cabinet still sends delegation to World Cup in Qatar