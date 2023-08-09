Joost Eerdmans nominated again as party leader JA21

Founder, party leader and party chairman Joost Eerdmans has again been nominated by the board of his party JA21 as party leader. He reports that Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter. Eerdmans is also focusing this campaign on “a radical change in migration policy, nitrogen policy, European policy and climate policy”.

Eerdmans says he wants to cooperate with other “right-wing parties” after the elections. He does not include the left-wing VVD in his opinion. In principle, Eerdmans usually presents himself as a ‘reasonable alternative to the right’. The party, like big brother PVV, has a right-wing conservative ideology, but a friendlier style and a great need to work together. Whether that course has really changed is unclear.

Things are rumbling within JA21 in the run-up to the November elections. The party has three seats in the House. Eerdmans’ two current party members, Nicki Pouw-Verweij and Derk Jan Eppink, have turned their backs on him and will leave the Chamber after the elections. They both signed a letter in March addressed to the party board, in which (prominent) JA21 members denounced a “lack of democracy” within the party. JA21 should develop into a “more mature party with more professionalism”.

Co-founder Annabel Nanninga still seems to have faith in Eerdmans and the party; she is making a bid for a seat in the House of Representatives, she confirmed The Telegraph. Nanninga is currently chairman of the senate and after Eerdmans the most prominent party member of JA21.