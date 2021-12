He is the father of two young children and will soon die of cancer. 41-year-old Joost Ketting has ended up in a nightmare together with his family. “The children are still too young, we are still too young. This couldn’t happen. This is not allowed.” As a family, they would prefer to make one more trip, to Norway. “For beautiful memories.”

#Joost #blood #stool #turned #twenty #tumors