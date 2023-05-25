with videoJoop and Janine van den Ende are ‘deeply touched’ by the death of Tina Turner. The couple said in a statement that “the news of her death is a huge blow.”

There was a warm friendship between the Van den Endes and Turner and her second husband Erwin Bach. It arose when Van den Ende produced the musical Tina and had close contact with the singer before that. Her life story is unprecedented. Tina has seen the deepest valleys of existence, but always managed to work her way out thanks to her talent. By singing and performing, she was able to put aside all misery and misery.”

Van den Ende approached Turner himself with his plans for the musical, which premiered in London's West End in 2018. "She didn't want to know about it at first. She had retired to Switzerland with her husband and after all the turbulence and all the successes she wanted above all to rest. After much insistence, she finally turned around. She thought it was important to show the world that life always offers a second chance. For her, the musical was a plea for hope and vitality."

“We noticed that it was hard for her, because she had to relive everything again: the bitter poverty, the abuse, the racism. But along the way, something changed: Tina began to realize that the musical would carry her musical legacy into the future. It was her farewell as an artist and as a world star. It was emotional and positive at the same time. She passed on her exceptional talent and her unprecedented perseverance to the next generations.”

The musical, which was shown last year at the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, has been performed in London, New York, Sydney, Hamburg and Madrid, among others. Turner presented Van den Ende with an Oeuvre Award in 2016 for his efforts in the musical world. Van den Ende: ,,Janine and I have always kept in touch with her and her husband. We knew she was sick. Still, the news of her passing is a huge blow to us. We will forever cherish the memories of her care and class."

