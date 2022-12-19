For many people, Dikmans will be an icon from their childhood. He played the role of B2 in The secret of the treasure (1987), The lost crown (1988) and The sunken city (1989). Together with the Baron and Vlugge Japie, he targeted Bassie and Adriaan. Wearing a thick mustache and a hat, he repeated the text ‘what saygie?’ in the different series.

He was also very famous as a clown. Under the name Handy Fool he performed in various Dutch and Belgian circuses from the late 1940s to the late 1980s. He did this with his wife Trudy, who died twenty years ago.