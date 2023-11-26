They wandered through the Netherlands for 4.5 years, without any money of their own, often without food. The elderly couple Joop and Joke lost – literally – everything they had, due to an acquaintance who manipulated them, dragged them from place to place, cheated, misled and exploited them. He went to jail for 5 years, they are now telling their story for once. “How could I have been so stupid?”

