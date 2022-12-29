Price easily won the first set 3-1, but immediately faced a 0-2 deficit in the second set. However, the winner of the 2021 world championship showed his class by winning the next three legs in a row (2-0).

De Sousa got back into the game by winning the third set 3-1. However, the global number 17 was unable to maintain its level in the fourth set and saw Price restore the margin with a win in the decisive fifth leg (3-1). The fifth set went up to 2-2, after which Price broke the Portuguese and thus decided the match.