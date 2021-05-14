He fell to the green at Goodison Park during the Merseyside derby against Everton one autumn afternoon and has yet to return. He will not do it in this Premier League and neither, in the Eurocup. Virgil Van Dijk announced on Wednesday his resignation to be in the continental tournament as he was not yet ready for a return to the pitch due to a major knee injury.

“With everything that is happening, I physically feel that the right decision is not to go to the Euro and enter my last phase of rehabilitation during the summer. “Obviously I am devastated for not playing the Eurocup, but I have to accept it. I think the decision not to go is the right one. It is difficult, but I am at peace with that” he assured in a video statement through the Oranje’s social networks.

Virgil has been working hard to return and was scheduled to do so before, but his plans changed following the injury of Jonny Otto, former Celta now Wolverhampton. As explained The Athletic, This past April he made the decision to calmly continue with the recovery when he saw Jonny relapse after months of work to get out of a similar injury. The Galician decided to return and held on for two months before breaking the ligaments in his left knee. Thus, it will be on leave until the next campaign. This fact was on his mind and raised him to delay his return, as he announced this Wednesday.

The motivation for the return of the public

Football without an audience did not particularly motivate Virgil as highlighted by the aforementioned media. According to them, it is not a talk to talk to please the stands and they assure that the absence of an audience has facilitated VVD’s decision to delay his return. If there was a season to be missed, this was the right one, he thought.

According to sources close to the player, he lacked adrenaline and the emotion that fans provide in stadiums and would like to return to action when Covid-19 allows stadiums to regain capacity from the old normality.

Without his first international tournament

Van Dijk’s resignation is beyond belief. Although the center-back has been at a high level for years, already at Southampton, this Euro 2020, postponed to 2021, was going to be his first major international tournament with the Dutch team. The one from Breda has 38 caps and only one tournament in use: the newly arrived Nations League. The rest are friendlies or qualifying matches for Euro or World Cup, two scenarios in which he has not yet appeared. Your next station: Qatar.