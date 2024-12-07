Fans of the Canadian singer-songwriter have a new book and a luxurious reissue to give themselves for Christmas
«I lived through the end of animal-powered agriculture. “Back then they brought water and milk on horseback, and at Christmas, all the gifts arrived by sleigh.” No one will receive Joni Mitchell’s new cultural artifacts in such a bucolic way…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Joni #Mitchells #Sweet #Fire
Leave a Reply