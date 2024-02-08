On the Ariston stage one of the most famous actors ever: in everyone's mind the disappearance of his wife and son

See John Travolta on the stage of the Sanremo Festival 2024 he moved Italy. Not only because he is one of the greatest actors ever, but because in his eyes there is a suffering that those who have faced pain like his have managed to understand well.

John Travolta lost two of the most important people in his life. First, in 2009, he passed away sonduring a family vacation in the Bahamas. Jett Travolta he was only 16 years old and suffered from Kawasaki Syndrome. This is a condition that causes generalized inflammation of the blood vessels.

The actor found his son on the floor in the bathroom. He had fallen. Probably struck by one of his seizures, Jett had hit his head on the bathtub. A loss that has turned the lives of the entire family upside down and a pain that John still carries inside. Every year, for his son's birthday, he publishes moving postswhich in a few hours spread to every part of the world through social networks.

Another loss, heartbreaking, in 2020. The very famous wife Kelly Preston she died due to breast cancer. The actress had kept it hidden from the world, after the diagnosis she had decided to fight her battle in the absolute privacy, surrounded only by the love of her family. The announcement was spread on social media by John Travolta himself. It was a bolt from the blue for everyone, precisely because unexpected.

The heartbreaking words of the actor, in the announcement of the passing of his beloved wife, with whom he had been linked for 31 long years: