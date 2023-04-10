“I thank the universe for having put such a human being in this world, supporting everyone with their art and with phrases that fill everyone’s hearts” or “happy birthday our jonghyunI miss you and I love you, your songs will always be special and comforting to me, you will always be in my heart”, are some of the many messages from SHAWOLin memory of South Korean singer-songwriter Kim Jonghyun, a member of the boyband SHINee; she would have turned 33 years old.

The members of SHINee and SHAWOL commemorated Jonghyun’s birthdaywho was one of the best artists in the K-Pop industryit was not for less, since he was born to make music. Korean Times published that the idol distinguished himself by his exceptional talent in writing, music production, and dance, in addition to other skills. Unfortunately, he died in December 2017. Millions of his fans remember him with joy, just as he was.

key He posted on his Instagram profile, an adorable photo of Jonghyun asleep, accompanied by this message, “happy birthday to my best friend ❤️ I love you, sending you all my love.”

Minho shared some Jonghyun’s birthday photos in 2017. “Happy birthday! I miss you so much this year too.”

For his part, SHINee’s maknae, Taeminwho was recently discharged from military service, shared a video covering Jonghyun’s “End of a day” song, included in his compilation album “Story Op.1”. One part of the lyrics says: “you’ve worked hard, you’ve had some really hard times, I’m so proud of you.”

Likewise, on the social networks of SHINee, a group that is part of the South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment, a photo of Jonghyun was posted at one of the many concerts in which he delighted SHAWOL with his charisma and artistic skills.

Jonghyun became SHINee and SHAWOL’s brightest star, their guardian angel. Several fans shared this phrase from the singer on their social networks, “hearing that my birthday means your happiness… this is such a blessed life, thanks again.”