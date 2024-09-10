Jonathan Tah did not want to go into this extra time. He had almost reached the exit of the Düsseldorf Arena when a reporter tried to ask again. Not about the national team’s new start after the European Championships, but about Tah’s prevented new start in club football. The defender made it clear on Saturday evening, politely but firmly, that he had no desire to do this: Please understand, I have already said everything about that.
#Jonathan #Tah #calm #transfer #drama #surrounding #Bayern
