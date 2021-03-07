Angelo Fukuy and Jonathan Rojas are going through a good time after separating from Great International Orchestra, group led by Christian Domínguez.

Both cumbia singers expressed the friendship that unites them and the happiness they feel for the announcement of their new group called Free zone. They celebrated in style through their official Instagram accounts.

Jonathan Rojas He reminded Angelo Fukuy that they come loaded with the desire to achieve success in the musical genre of Peruvian cumbia.

“Now stronger than ever, with the responsibility of carrying out this musical project. Brother of mine and musical partner. Now yes! Free Zone ”, the artist wrote in his colleague’s publication.

For his part, Angelo Fukuy responded with a message of affection for the friendship they maintain. “My brother and now musical partner. Now yes! And look who arrived, Free Zone. Put it on! ”, He pointed out.

In another comment, he once again wished the best to Jonathan Rojas in this new stage that they undertake together. “God bless you always my cat, we go for more,” he added.

Why did Angelo Fukuy leave Christian Domínguez’s group?

A few months ago, Angelo Fukuy and Jonathan Rojas announced their permanent retirement from the Great International Orchestra despite the pandemic.

At that time, none revealed the reasons for their resignation, however, in a recent statement from the Free Zone, Fukuy mentioned that they were “tired of the scandals”, this in reference to their leader and former partner Christian Domínguez.

“The issue of scandals prevailed and they forgot about the musical aspect, on the other hand Zona Libre is made up of artists who have never been involved in scandals, in order to provide music and give joy to people who like cumbia. The orchestra is going to shine for its musical production ”, expressed the cumbia singer.

Christian Domínguez, latest news:

