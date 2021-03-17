The members of the new orchestra Free zone They arrived as guests on the set of En boca de todos and assured that they no longer wish to continue the controversy created around their competition with the Christian Domínguez group.

However, Jonathan Rojas gave a statement that surprised everyone on the América Televisión program. The prominent singer said that it was he who created the single that his former partner uses to promote his oriental food restaurants.

As indicated, he developed the musical composition in a small recording space that he has in his home. “I produced the song in my new JR Home Studio” he said proudly.

To the amazement of the drivers, Jonathan Rojas He clarified that it was a job he did independently for Christian Domínguez, so he decided to name him and express his gratitude for having trusted in his talent.

“Thank you for that great opportunity to have made me participate, created, produced this song. It was a job, ”he added.

Christian Domínguez regrets discussions with Angelo Fukuy

The famous cumbiambero was saddened by the statements that have been disseminated in the media, after Angelo Fukuy He will form a group with some members of the Great International Orchestra.

Christian Domínguez affirmed that he no longer wishes to fuel the discussion with his former co-worker. “It hurts me that we are going through this. I think it would have been beautiful to say ‘we go well, blessings’ and even do something together, but it is sad for me because I have shared many things with them, “he said during his visit to El reventonazo de la Chola.

