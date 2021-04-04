The most recent broadcast of I am, great celebrities not only brought unforgettable presentations, it was also fraught with tense moments between the jury and the reality show participants.

One of the stars of the night was Jonathan Rojas. In a video broadcast during the program, Rojas responded to comments Katia Palma made about her presentation on Saturday, March 27.

He assured that he was willing to risk everything “because we really want to show Peru and the jury what a challenge they put on us, a challenge that we are going to do.” When asked about the jury, Rojas added: “I feel that Katia is against me. I do not know what is happening. Everything okay, Katia? ”He concluded.

To its turn, Palm he criticized his presentation again. She asserted that Jonatan was not at the level of his partner, the impersonator of Juan Luis Guerra, Julio Cornejo.

“Jonathan, you are an artist. You have a lot of people who follow you, who listen to your music, who love you, but the level that ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ has you have to overcome. Take it with a grain of salt, because you are a great singer, but Juan Luis is a great imitator ”, the actress also declared.

“For me, today you have been out of tune, zero connection, reading the song, and watch out, when you come here to sing you have a whole week to be able to learn the song, or at least fool us,” he concluded Palm.

For his part, Mauri Stern, another of the four reality judges, joined in the criticism. “It was not memorable. You have a big problem Jonathan, you are a great singer, but being a great singer is not enough. (…) Nothing bad happened, but nothing extraordinary happened, ”said the former Magneto member.

