Jonathan Rojas was interviewed in You are in all about the controversy that arose with Christian Dominguez and the Great International Orchestra. The cumbia singer assured that he has no problems with Pamela Franco’s partner.

As it is remembered, Angelo Fukuy launched his new group called Zona Libre, which has as members Rojas and ex-musicians from Domínguez.

“In my case, I speak for myself. I never had any problem with him (Christian Domínguez) nor will I, because the issue is not with him, the issue is with the company MJ Eventos. That was one of the problems that many were affected by, ”said Jonathan Rojas.

The cumbia singer announced his departure from the Great International Orchestra at the end of December after six years. The artist confirmed that it was he who decided to end his bond with the group.

“There were some things, differences that could not be specified and I definitely decided to step aside,” he added.

Likewise, Jonathan Rojas He assured that he is still a friend of Christian Domínguez, but that, due to all the scandal, they are a little distanced.

“In my case, there is still good communication with him. We are still friends. (…) Right now, things are a bit different because of this; So I think you also have to keep a bit of sanity ”, he concluded.

Jonathan Rojas composed a song for chifas by Christian Domínguez

Jonathan Rojas revealed that it was he who created the single that Christian Domínguez uses to promote his oriental food restaurants.

“I produced the song in my new JR Home Studio. (…) Be grateful for that great opportunity to have made me participate, created, produced this song. It was a job, ”said Rojas.

