Jonathan Rojas revealed that his friendship with Christian Domínguez is no longer the same since his departure from the Great International Orchestra. The statements were given in the recent edition of Women in command, this March 30.

The singer was a guest on the show. In conversations with the panelists, the interpreter spoke of his bond with Pamela Franco’s partner.

As told Red, he left a WhatsApp group that he shared with the cumbiambero.

“My bond is no longer the same as a result of what happened. I no longer have the communication that we had before. We had a WhatsApp group, I retired and the relationship is not the same, “said the now member of the Free Zone.

It should be noted that, days ago, he said that he still maintained a friendship with Domínguez after his estrangement. However, this Tuesday confirmed the break.

Jonathan Rojas in a video clip with Zona Libre

The new group that makes up Angelo Fukuy with Jonathan Rojas He presented a few days ago the advance of his new musical theme “Your bad love”.

The video clip stars Isabel Acevedo, a model and former member of Esto es guerra.

“I am super happy, it is a privilege to be with these guys who are great singers. We are going to do a great job for all of you to enjoy ”, said the popular ‘Chabelita’ in an interview for America TV.

