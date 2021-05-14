Singer Jonathan Rojas revealed that he has been separated from his wife for a year and a half. This was revealed in the recent edition of Women in command, this Friday, May 14.

As he said, both maintain a parenting relationship and are focused on the well-being of their son. Also, he pointed out that their bond ended on good terms.

“ We have been apart for a year and a half ( …) We have a good relationship between parents, for our son ”, confirmed the member of the new Free Zone group. “This is the first time I have said it,” he added.

Jonathan Rojas and Luciana Roy they made up one of the most solid couples in the musical field. Both showed their love live with tender messages every time they appeared on television shows.

Jonathan Rojas on friendship with Christian Domínguez

A few weeks ago the artist had starred in a controversy with Christian Dominguez, leader of the Great International Orchestra.

Rojas had decided to disassociate himself from the Cumbiambero group to join Angelo Fukuy’s. In this regard, he spoke about the friendship bond with his colleague.

“I never had any problem with him (Christian Domínguez) nor will I, because the issue is not with him, the issue is with the company MJ Eventos. That was one of the problems that many were affected by ”, clarified the singer.

“In my case, there is still good communication with him. We are still friends. (…) Right now, things are a bit different because of this; So I think you also have to keep a bit of sanity, “he added.

