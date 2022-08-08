Jonathan Rojas shared ranks with Christian Dominguez in the cumbia musical group Gran Orquesta Internacional for several years, which was led by Pamela Franco’s partner. However, after the arrival of the pandemic and with zero performances, the members of said orchestra chose to take new paths. That was the case of Rojas, who together with Angelo Fukuy, joined the Free Zone group.

Since Jonathan’s departure from Domínguez’s group, their friendly relationship was diluted to the point that they stopped seeing each other. However, until today, it was unknown that both TV figures had terminated the link that once existed between them.

How is the relationship between Jonathan Rojas and Christian Domínguez?

During his time on the YouTube program “Edson for what else” by Edson Dávila, the now member of Zona Libre said that his retirement from the Great Orchestra cost him his friendship with the host of “América hoy”.

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Claudia Urbina, former Corazón Serrano, is the new singer of the Free Zone orchestra

It all happened when “Giselo” asked him: “How is your current relationship with Domínguez? Do you still have communication?” “I hope he hasn’t been like Fukuy,” said one of the platform’s production members, alluding to the confrontation he had with Christian, because he only paid him 500 soles every month and a half when he was part of the Great International Orchestra.

“ I have no communication with him, nothing, zero (…) Not even for a chifita ”, The guest commented with laughter.

“I don’t talk to him, it’s because I left the orchestra, he took away my speech”. In addition, he indicated that unlike other colleagues who had problems with collections from his company, he was paid what he was entitled to.

YOU CAN SEE: Carla Rueda is happy to have Jonatan Rojas as reinforcement for Reinas del show

“He paid me everything, there is no problem with that, but (the problems that occurred were) on the part of the owners (…) No, I am not a figure, nothing to do with it,” he added.

The day Jonathan announced his retirement from the Great International Orchestra

After six years as part of the cumbia group, in December 2020, Jonathan Rojas announced, on his social platforms, his definitive retirement from the orchestra to go to a new project.

“With mixed feelings I want to inform you that as of today I am not continuing with the Great International Orchestra. I take a step aside for personal reasons and projects that are coming for me and that I will take them with the same enthusiasm that I had to live when I got here, ”read the description of his publication.