In just six months, life changed completely for Cruz Azul, the celestial ones went from being the champion of Mexico to a divided team, the relationship between the squad with the coaching staff and the club’s board of directors was broken in the blink of an eye of eyes and in La Noria, they went from paradise to hell in just one semester.
Although the celestial have added Tabó, Antuna and Mayorga, at least interesting pieces, so far they have lost Pineda, Alvarado, Yotún, Montoya, Reyes and this list is about to grow, as Luis Romo is preparing to go to the north of the country , while Jonathan Rodríguez has tired of being inside the club and will seek to leave in the next few days at all costs.
Press in Mexico confirm that the relationship between both parties is completely broken and they consider that the best they can do is complete their transfer this week and not wait a year for their contract to end. Rodríguez has a couple of millionaire offers on the table, one from Arab football and the other from MLS, the player has already accepted both because they meet the juicy salary that he is looking for, now it only remains for the Machine to choose the highest bidder .
#Jonathan #Rodríguez #leave #Cruz #Azul #worn #relationship #team
Leave a Reply