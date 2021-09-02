Jonathan Rodríguez is in the best moment of his career, the Uruguayan has become the most decisive footballer of the entire MX League, a ball that he takes near the rival area, a ball that ends up being dangerous, without a doubt, one of the great pillars for the machine to reach the league title a few months ago.
Although ‘cabecita’ had some extra-court setbacks that questioned his professionalism and commitment to the institution, everything indicates that the footballer is more involved than ever with the club, since that affection and closeness that the celestial fan feels for him is has returned reciprocal, Rodríguez is more than comfortable within Cruz Azul.
To show this and according to information from El Universal Deportes, the Uruguayan soccer player has rejected different offers that come from European football from different leagues in the world, as he is very comfortable with the celestial, as well as with the appreciation and respect that he has the hobby with him. Jonathan has a current contract with the La Noria team for a year and a half, we will see if this relationship is extended or not in the coming months.
