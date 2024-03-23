After his departure from Club América and his arrival at Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer, the Uruguayan striker, Jonathan Rodriguezdid not hesitate to talk about what happened during his departure from Nido de Coapa and took the opportunity to give responsibility to the coaching staff headed by André Jardine about his poor performance in his last weeks in Mexican soccer as azulcrema.
“I feel very good, I haven't stopped for a second since I was in Mexico. I did miss a couple of games, but it was due to the coach's decision to leave me aside, but obviously I was training, I participated with the team's reserve team, I did preseason, I am very happy, happy to be there and I can't wait for my visa to be authorized to be able to play.”
– Jonathan Rodriguez.
The Uruguayan striker was not called up by the Brazilian coach since March 1 to travel to Guadalajara against Atlas on matchday 10 of Clausura 2024. His last game with the Águilas was on February 24 in Ave's victory against Cruz Azul on the corresponding Date 8.
The South American player stated that his desire was to be part of a club in the American championship, since he had completed a cycle in Mexico where he was a three-time Liga MX champion with three different teams (Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and América).
“I wanted to be on a team in the MLS, I had completed a cycle in America and I was not having as much participation as I wanted and an opportunity opened up for me in Portland, I hope to do better than in the teams I was in before,” he said.
“I know them from other leagues and it is something extra to face them, it motivates me, it is something very nice to be here; The doors of being in the MLS opened for me, I had the nerve and I looked from Mexico at the possibility of being in this league, facing several teams from here, I hope to contribute to the team with what I have; My teammates received me very well, that helps you and makes you feel more relaxed, I will give the club what it deserves for giving me the opportunity to be here,” he assured.
